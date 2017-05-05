Potato Sabsi Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed clean
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
½ teaspoon whole cumin seeds
5 whole dried red chillies
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 ⅓ cups|200 grams frozen peas
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Cover the potatoes with water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are soft, about 25 to 30 minutes. Cool slightly, then cut into about 1-inch pieces.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over high. Add the cumin seeds and dried chillies and immediately lower the heat as you do not want the spice and chillies to burn. Cook for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the potatoes, stir in the turmeric, and cook, tossing to coat.
- Add the peas, salt, and 2 cups|500 ml water. Simmer until the water has nearly evaporated, about 10 minutes.
