Potato Skin Nachos Recipe

Serves: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

canola oil, for frying

leftover potato skins (about 1 pound|450 grams)

kosher salt, to taste

12 ounces|346 grams bacon, thinly sliced

1 ¾ cups|175 grams shredded Monterey jack cheese

1 ¾ cups|175 grams shredded cheddar cheese

3 scallions, thinly sliced

sour cream, for serving

Directions

Take the leftover potato skins from making gnocchi and slice them into 1-inch strips. Heck, you can make them whatever shape or size you want. Heat 3-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Cook the potato skins until crispy, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Place the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Heat the oven to 400°F. Transfer the potato skins to a baking sheet and top with cheese and bacon. Bake the nachos until the cheese is melted, about 7 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions and serve with dollops of sour cream on top, or extra on the side. Your call.

