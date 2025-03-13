‘PowerWash Simulator 2’ Has Just Been Announced, and I Guess That’s the Little Bit of Free Time I Had Left Gone

I think I speak for many people when I say that I have conflicting feelings about the timeline we’re in. On one hand, you know. But on the other, PowerWash Simulator 2 has come to restore my faith in humanity and the arts. It’s as if development studio FuturLab knew I needed them! Now, there may not be a concrete date, but it’s set for later this year. And I’m ready for you, old friend.

Play video

I reviewed the first PowerWash Simulator for another outlet once upon a time. It’s a genuine 10/10. With zero hyperbole. All those small quality-of-life pieces you want in a game, FuturLab accounted for them. Switching nozzles, buying new equipment, knowing when to consider a dirty object “clean” and not expecting you to wash every pixel’s worth of grime. PowerWash Simulator is a game that’s equally phenomenal alone and with friends!

“PowerWash Simulator 2 feels like a natural evolution from its predecessor. The original game’s design was all about eliminating anything that detracted from the pure satisfaction of taking something dirty and making it clean. PowerWash Simulator 2 is all about adding in even more avenues for players to achieve that same sense of satisfaction, with new tools, features and quality of life improvements,” states Dan Chequer, Design Director at FuturLab. “We’re really excited to see players dust off their power washers and get stuck into this brand-new campaign, that brings you even more to clean, and even more ways to release the pressure.”

‘powerwash simulator 2’ will be the true MVP of 2025

And even better? We’re getting PowerWash Simulator 2 split-screen and shared online campaign progression, baby.

“Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.”

It looks like we’ll be cleaning elaborate interiors in PowerWash Simulator 2, too. FuturLab, please. If I’m not ready to enjoy this impending masterpiece when it releases, what am I even doing here? Go, wishlist this game on Steam now.