Photos of a Gorgeous Pregnant Fashion Model

Photography by Caroline Mackintosh

Styling: Fani Segerman

Model : Phoebe Jane Klopper

A lot of old-timers claim that pregnant women “glow,” but we’re not sure what’s the explanation behind this saying. Maybe it’s a result of the sort of mystery and wonder that comes with the idea that a little person is growing inside of another person? Or maybe it’s all the changes—from the wild hormones to acquiring a beautiful round baby bump? Whatever’s the reason for the glow, we know it really happens thanks to these pictures by photographer Caroline Mackintosh featuring a radiating Phoebe Jane Klopper just before her bundle of joy popped out.

Levis jersey, United Tokyo socks, Woolworths underwear

Crazy White Bitches jersey, Madewell Jeans

Crazy White Bitches jersey, Woolworth panties, Vans sneakers

Vans sneakers

FBI Jacket

Young and Lazy vest, New Era Five-Panel Hat

Vintage T-shirt and socks

Vintage dungarees

