Premiere: Braids Video for “Bunny Rose” Is About the Journey and the Destination

Photo by Landon Speers
Braids‘ sensational album Deep In The Iris may not have won the prestigious Polaris Prize, but they were still the top choice of both Ty$ and Awful Records. Their newest video for “Bunny Rose” follows a disembodied spirit whose likeness frow with strands of bubbles, her figure roaming through the city streets.
Braids are set to embark on their European tour later this week. You can buy tickets here and check out their new video and tour dates below.
Tour dates:
11/06 Reykjavik, IS Iceland Airwaves
11/09 Rotterdam, NL Rotown
11/11 Utrecht, NL Ekko
11/13 Brussels, BE Botanique
11/14 Paris, FR L’Archipel
11/18 Ramsgate, UK Ramsgate Music Hall
11/19 Birmingham, UK The Oobleck
11/24 London, UK Scala
11/25 Leeds, UK Headrow House
11/26 Bristol, UK Colston Hall
11/28 Prestatyn, UK ATP Festival
11/30 Sheffield, UK The Harley
12/01 Brighton, UK The Green Door Store
12/03 Amsterdam, NL OT301
12/04 Copenhagen, DK Vega
12/05 Berlin, DE Kantine Am Berghain
Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.