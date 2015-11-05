Premiere: Braids Video for “Bunny Rose” Is About the Journey and the Destination



Photo by Landon Speers

Braids‘ sensational album Deep In The Iris may not have won the prestigious Polaris Prize, but they were still the top choice of both Ty$ and Awful Records. Their newest video for “Bunny Rose” follows a disembodied spirit whose likeness frow with strands of bubbles, her figure roaming through the city streets.

Braids are set to embark on their European tour later this week. You can buy tickets here and check out their new video and tour dates below.

Tour dates:

11/06 Reykjavik, IS Iceland Airwaves

11/09 Rotterdam, NL Rotown

11/11 Utrecht, NL Ekko

11/13 Brussels, BE Botanique

11/14 Paris, FR L’Archipel

11/18 Ramsgate, UK Ramsgate Music Hall

11/19 Birmingham, UK The Oobleck

11/24 London, UK Scala

11/25 Leeds, UK Headrow House

11/26 Bristol, UK Colston Hall

11/28 Prestatyn, UK ATP Festival

11/30 Sheffield, UK The Harley

12/01 Brighton, UK The Green Door Store

12/03 Amsterdam, NL OT301

12/04 Copenhagen, DK Vega

12/05 Berlin, DE Kantine Am Berghain

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.