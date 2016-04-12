PREMIERE: Johan – “Stard (us) t”

Love a man who can really work a falsetto and really hit those notes you didn’t know a dude could reach on the regular. Johan is just such a man. A couple months back the Boston newbie dropped his first ever song, the slinky-cool “danger_us”—a tune that hinges on handclaps, an occasional booming bass and some swampy synth womps. So far it’s clocked nearly 150k plus plays and below is his second track, “Stard (us) t.” (That’s clearly “Stardust” by the way.) It’s a much fleshier slab of R&B, his elastic falsetto still (rightfully) taking center-stage.

Johan had this to say about the track: “I read somewhere that we are all made out of stardust. When you find your first love, when you feel that connection together that feels like you’ve left the planet, everything becomes about that stardust you both have in common.”

Ugh. Romance. Ain’t it beautiful?