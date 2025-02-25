pro-surfer-in-a-coma-after-nearly-drowning-in-pipeline-wipeout

A harrowing rescue effort saved the life of professional surfer, Makai McNamara, who needed to be revived by lifeguards after wiping out on the North Shore of Oahu.

His brother and fellow pro surfer, Landon McNamara, provided details of the terrifying incident on Instagram. He thanked all of those involved who helped his brother back ashore after being knocked off his board and those who helped to “save his life.”

Makai was later put in an induced coma for 72 hours “in order to heal” his body to make a full recovery.

“Me and my family are grateful for all the hands that help,” he wrote. “Was so scary not seeing him come up after falling on that wave. I’m here wishing I did more and got to him faster but I know he was in good hands and just tried to be there how I could for him in that moment.”

The lifeguards who reached him first eventually got him back on the sand and after some life-saving tactics, Landon said they brought the “life back in his eyes.” Makai was even able to utter some words at the moment, “The feelings were overwhelming.”

Makai was competing at Pipeline, which is notorious for dangerous surf breaks. Island News reported he was submerged for nearly two minutes before another surfer and his friend, Eli Olson, reached him and brought him above water.

Olson called it a “bad wave” that got his buddy and that it was a “freak accident” that saw him go head-first into the reef. When Olson reached him, he told the outlet he gave him a few breaths of air and a couple of chest compressions before trained officials arrived. Olson called the entire situation “heavy” as he saw his friend struggling to hold onto life and eventually regain consciousness.

Makai and Landon’s father, Liam, said his son is feeling the energy that all of those around him and the situation are sending his way, “Makai’s a strong young man and he’s going to get through this.”

Known for his skills in big wave competitions, Makai has competed at some of the biggest events the sport has to offer. This includes The World Surf League Big Wave Tour and The Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Anika’s invite-only event. He’s become an island fixture in Hawaii for his big-wave ability.