PS Plus All Games Arriving on March 3

A new month is right around the corner, which means that it’s almost time for PS Plus subscribers to gain access to another round of new titles when March 3 arrives.

Every New Game Coming to PS Plus on March 3

The upcoming March 2026 PS Plus lineup has officially been revealed on the PlayStation Blog and it is a pretty interesting mix. There isn’t really a major, recent AAA hit to help draw a crowd, but there is a nice variety of games that could appeal to fans of different genres and playstyles.

PGA Tour 2K25 | PS5

Monster Hunter Rise | PS5, PS4

Slime Rancher 2 | PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road | PS5, PS4

PGA Tour 2K25 is a big get for sports fans who haven’t already purchased this PS5 title. The game allows players to compete in the PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. The game includes the new MyPlayer customization, upgraded Skill Trees, and advanced Course Designer tools.

Monster Hunter Rise brings the 2021 installment in the action role-playing game franchise to the PS Plus catalog. This installment allows players to personalize their hunter, choose from 14 unique weapon types, recruit their Palico Felyne and all-new Palamute Canyne companions, and gear up to explore a range of vast, richly detailed hunting maps.

Slime Rancher 2 is a pretty exciting addition for fans of unique, indie experiences. The sequel to 2017’s Slime Rancher allows players to continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island. As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Lastly, there’s another chance for MMO fans to dive into The Elder Scrolls Online and its many expansions and updates. The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road includes the base game, Gold Road and all previous Chapters. For those unfamiliar with the 2014 MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online takes place nearly 1,000 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Last Chance to Claim these games

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, March 2 to add Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown to their game library.

That should be everything subscribers need to know about the big early March 2026 rotation for PS Plus. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for news about any additional titles that might be arriving later in the month.