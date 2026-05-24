PS Plus is Losing a Classic Rockstar Game in June

A handful of games are leaving the PS Plus library in June, including a 2010 Rockstar Games classic.

Red Dead Redemption Leaves PS Plus on June 16

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Sony’s May 19 PS Plus update brought a ton of exciting titles to the subscription service for players to check out, but not every update can be an expansion.

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Unfortunately, Sony has confirmed five games that will be leaving PS Plus next month and that list includes the 2010 fan-favorite Red Dead Redemption. PS Plus subscribers can continue playing Red Dead Redemption through the service until June 16, but after that they will need to purchase the game if they would like to play it on PS4 or PS5.

Luckily, the recent May update to the PS Plus library just added the sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, to the subscription service’s library. That means that although players need to say goodbye to the enhanced version of the original, they can dive right into the sequel and carry on with the next western Rockstar Games adventure.

Red Dead Redemption isn’t the only hit leaving the service next month, either.

Every Game Leaving PS Plus in June 2026

The June 16 rotation will see at least five games leaving the library. In addition to Red Dead Redemption, players are also going to have to say goodbye to all of the following titles:

Lawn Mowing Simulator

LEGO The Incredibles

Red Dead Redemption

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

We Love Katamari Reroll is a particularly fun game and subscribers who haven’t checked it out yet may want to make the time in the next few weeks while they have the chance. Additionally, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is well worth checking out for fans of the comics or the film. Both Katamari and Scott Pilgrim are pretty short games and can be finished in under ten hours each.

At this point, the June additions to PS Plus are still a mystery. More details about what games will be arriving in the early weeks of June 2026 will likely arrive sometime in the next week or two.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on everything coming to and leaving PS Plus.

Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 are both available now on PC and consoles.