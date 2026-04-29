PS Plus May Monthly Games Delivers a 2025 Soulslike RPG

May 2026 is right around the corner and Sony has just officially revealed three exciting titles that will be joining the library for PlayStation Plus members.

Every Game Coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2026

The upcoming round of Monthly Games for PlayStation Plus subscribers includes a great variety and players can start enjoying all three titles on May 5. Sports fans are likely going to be very excited to get their hands on FC 26, but perhaps the biggest inclusion is 2025’s Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Videos by VICE

Fallen Feathers holds a Very Positive ranking for Steam reviews and the game boasts challenging soulslike action combat and a compelling narrative. It seems like a great pick for the free games catalog and is likely going to be a very popular download this May.

Nine Sols is definitely also worth mentioning. The indie title is a 2024 action platformer that also boasts Very Positive and Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.

Here is a full list of every game arriving on May 5:

EA Sports FC 26 | PS5, PS4 The club is yours in EA Sports FC 26. Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by feedback from the FC Community, and choose between Authentic Gameplay and Competitive Gameplay presets. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team, with Tournaments and Live Events, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience. Enjoy unrivaled authenticity in EA Sports FC 26, featuring 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams, in over 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues. PlayStation Plus members also receive a EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack** as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during the game’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games residency.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers | PS5 In this Soulslike action RPG, female pirate warrior Wuchang awakens in the tumultuous final years of China’s Ming Dynasty with no memories of her past. The land of Shu is plagued by warring factions and a mysterious phenomenon known as Feathering that is causing people to mutate into hideous monsters. Now herself afflicted with Feathering, Wuchang must explore this vast, interconnected world while battling cruel and twisted enemies. Master various fighting styles, discover hidden weapons and ancient firearms, harvest new skills from defeated foes and even embrace the power of Feathering to discover the truth at the heart of the chaos.

Nine Sols | PS5, PS4 Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Face off against ancient deities, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.



PlayStation Plus members should also keep in mind that they are almost out of time to claim the April free games. PlayStation Plus members have until Monday May 4 to add Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream to their game library.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates to the PlayStation Plus games library and other perks.