PS6 Release Date Could Be Delayed Due to RAM Shortages, New Report Claims

A new report claims that the launch of next-gen consoles like PlayStation 6 could be impacted by RAM shortages. If true, the PS6 release date may get delayed due to increasing hardware prices. However, this might not actually be a problem, according to many players.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Back in November, we reported on rumors that the PS6 launch could get delayed due to ongoing RAM shortages. Since September, DDR5 memory has exploded in price after AI companies silently bought up all the stock of the hardware component. However, a new report from InsiderGaming seemingly corroborates talk that Sony could push back its PlayStation 6 launch plans as a result of the unexpected hardware crisis.

“From what we understand, the situation has led console manufacturers to debate whether the next generation of consoles should be delayed from their intended 2027–2028 release window, with the hope that RAM manufacturers will be able to build out their infrastructure to produce more RAM, thereby allowing prices to drop.” This is interesting because leaks have claimed that Sony had plans to manufacture the PS6 in 2027, with a possible launch in November of that year.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Making the situation more tense is the fact that Micron recently announced they are exiting the consumer market in 2026. The company is responsible for supplying around 30% of the RAM sold on the market. Instead, they will now only sell to AI companies or businesses directly. If what InsiderGaming is hearing is true, then it appears that console manufacturers are considering a delay until prices lower back to normal levels again.

RAM Shortage Might Not Impact PS6 Launch After All

Interestingly, tech expert Moore’s Law Is Dead addressed the potential of a PS6 delay in a recent December podcast episode. According to the insider, he believes it’s too soon to predict whether the RAM shortage will extend into 2027. “The documents I’ve seen behind the scenes say the PS6 is supposed to be manufactured in mid-2027. Based on that, we don’t really know if it will be affected yet.”

However, Moore’s Law Is Dead pointed out that the industry is expanding as fast as possible to create more RAM. “There is more RAM coming. They are building out as much as possible. There will be new tech that makes it easier. It’s kind of an unsatisfying answer for gamers. Short term, everyone is doing everything they can, and there is just going to be a shortage in 2026.”

PlayStation Players Are Surprisingly Open to a PS6 Delay

Screenshot: PlayStation

Surprisingly, many PlayStation players actually welcomed the news of a PS6 delay. According to many users who reacted to the report, they don’t actually want PlayStation 6 launching in 2027. Players instead want the PS5 have a longer life cycle.

“This generation of consoles still has lots to give, I feel. Can’t imagine any games releasing now are really struggling to work with the current tech either,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter agreed, “That’s fine, don’t really need new consoles just yet.” One comment simply exclaimed, “Sounds great to me!”

Screenshot: PlayStation

So yeah, it sounds like a lot of PlayStation fans are not in a rush for a next-gen console anyway. Only time will tell whether RAM shortages can get sorted in time for next gen console launches. However, it really makes you wonder how it will impact the Steam Machine price, since the Valve console is launching directly in the middle of all of this mess.