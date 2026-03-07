Pusha T Explains Why Lyricism Isn’t As Important as It Used To Be (and Why That Can Be Okay)

Over the last decade, there’s been an overwhelming sense that rapping as a skill doesn’t matter as much anymore. There are so many rappers who emphasize their melodic capabilities more, sometimes causing a rift with their rapping ability. Moreover, hardcore fans have insisted that the quality simply doesn’t reflect the abundance of great artists in the lauded Golden Age. Consequently, older fans become significantly less curious and stay within their bubble. They might show out for Kendrick Lamar and 90s and 2000s legends like Pusha T and Malice of Clipse or Ghostface Killah.

This isn’t just echoed by fans though. Push himself has also noticed the dip over the years. He came up in the era of East Coast supremacy and didn’t spread his wings for a long time. However, he also stresses the importance of being tapped into the newer generations too. In a 2017 conversation with XXL, Pusha T surveyed the hip-hop landscape and admitted that lyricism isn’t at the forefront of importance. However, even though that’s the most vital part of his music, he also noted that that doesn’t mean younger artists lack value.

Pusha T Opens Up About the State of Hip-Hop in 2017 Interview

“Lyricism in hip-hop today, for me, isn’t as important. But that’s the hip-hop that I know how to make. You know, being in the game so long and being outside so long, like I’ve learned to appreciate other forms of hip-hop, younger forms of hip-hop,” Push explained.

Then, he reflected on his time spent in the Bay Area, where he witnessed the hyphy movement firsthand. Initially, he didn’t quite get it. However, once Pusha T kept showing up for parties during his 3-4 day stay, he immediately understood the value of that brand of hip-hop.

“That’s how I look at hip-hop today. I’m still outside, still in the mix of what’s going on. I’m still in these clubs and environments where [there’s] newer hip-hop. It’s more feeling and emotion than I would say lyricism. When you see everybody around you appreciating it, by watching them, they’re teaching you how to appreciate it. How could you not love it?” Pusha T continued.

Ultimately, it comes from an undying devotion to hip-hop as a craft and a culture, something that’s changed his life for the better. “For me, it has provided a way out,” the Virginia legend said. “It has afforded me to be able to take care of numerous people and provide them a way out. We’ve made a career off of music. It just started with being creative and now it’s spanned to an executive level for myself.”