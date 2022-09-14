Here Are All the Things People in the UK Can’t Do Because of the Queen’s Funeral

The UK is in a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ahead of her state funeral on Monday the 19th of September, a whole bunch of things are being cancelled, closed or postponed.
So there are lots of activities people can’t currently do, like…
Go to music and arts festivals or carnivals…
Listen to meteorological broadcasts that aren’t emergencies or daily weather alerts…
Hear the checkout beeps at supermarkets at full volume…
Participate in a children’s fun run…
Drive on the roads around Buckingham palace…
Go to IKEA…
Eat at McDonald’s…
Go to a food bank…
Watch something at the movie theatre besides the Queen’s funeral…
Go to the British Library or London Zoo…
Lock your bike in a cycle rack…
Shop at Primark, Harrods, Lidl, or Aldi…
Recycle waste…
Ride bikes during the queen’s funeral (without being judged)…
Take an uninterrupted flight at Heathrow airport…
Experience a day of family fun at Legoland Windsor…
And finally, buy David Bowie’s blockchain…