Here Are All the Things People in the UK Can’t Do Because of the Queen’s Funeral

The UK is in a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of her state funeral on Monday the 19th of September, a whole bunch of things are being cancelled, closed or postponed.

So there are lots of activities people can’t currently do, like…

Go to music and arts festivals or carnivals…

Regretfully, we have made the decision to cancel Hackney Carnival on Sunday to observe this period of national mourning



We’ll be looking at whether it's feasible to hold Carnival later this year, or if we can showcase the artists’ work in another way pic.twitter.com/XeoTgCYAqu — Hackney Council (@hackneycouncil) September 9, 2022

Southwark Council just cancelled Overflo – an LGBTQ music and arts festival run by @pxssypalace – because of the Queen pic.twitter.com/FvvMUEmoz2 — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) September 13, 2022

Listen to meteorological broadcasts that aren’t emergencies or daily weather alerts…

We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.



As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings. — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2022

Hear the checkout beeps at supermarkets at full volume…

https://twitter.com/MentalHeadline/status/1569757036191031298

Participate in a children’s fun run…

2. Cancelling children's fun-runs for the Queen pic.twitter.com/VjNwwyQc9S — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) September 9, 2022

Drive on the roads around Buckingham palace…

Central: Roads around Buckingham Palace stay closed as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Closures incl. The Mall, Horse Guards Rd, Birdcage Walk, Buckingham Gate and Constitution Hill.

This zone is Pedestrian Access only, bicycles can be pushed but not ridden. https://t.co/AF7uSfX957 — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) September 13, 2022

Go to IKEA…

Out of respect for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to allow our co-workers to pay their respects, all IKEA stores and business operations across the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday 19th September. pic.twitter.com/FARDyuDWR8 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) September 12, 2022

Eat at McDonald’s…

Every McDonald’s restaurant in the UK will close on Monday until 5pm for the Queen’s funeral https://t.co/gy720MMgGy — LBC (@LBC) September 14, 2022

Go to a food bank…

We will be closed on Monday 19th September, re-opening as usual on Tuesday 20th. — Widnes Foodbank (@WidnesFoodbank) September 13, 2022

Watch something at the movie theatre besides the Queen’s funeral…

U.K. Cinemas to Close or Screen Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for Free on Sept. 19 https://t.co/yZfQPZqoBU — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

Go to the British Library or London Zoo…

To respectfully mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, ZSL London Zoo will be closed on Monday 19 September. If you have already purchased tickets for this date, you'll shortly receive an email from us, or visit our website for more information: https://t.co/FdRNyALHxX pic.twitter.com/sSKgiKXl7c — London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) September 12, 2022

To mark the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Library will be closed on Monday 19 September.



We will be in touch with ticketholders to reschedule or refund your visit. The Library will reopen as usual on Tuesday 20 September. pic.twitter.com/yJvf52no5b — British Library (@britishlibrary) September 13, 2022

Lock your bike in a cycle rack…

Because of the royal period of mourning, you can’t lock your bike to a cycle rack in Norwich. pic.twitter.com/QuFYmUizLj — Jeremy Hutchinson (@Themightyhutch) September 11, 2022

Shop at Primark, Harrods, Lidl, or Aldi…

Our stores in the UK will be closed on Monday 19th September to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/IkY2OFMsYo — Primark (@Primark) September 14, 2022

Recycle waste…

To allow our staff to pay their respects, our household waste recycling centres will be closed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday 19 September. We will reopen as normal on Tuesday 20 September #LincolnshireHWRCs — Lincolnshire County Council (@LincolnshireCC) September 13, 2022

Our Mega Skip Day which was due to take place tomorrow, Saturday 10 September, in Hampton and Barnes has now been cancelled due to the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second.



Further details of the Mega Skip Day will be shared once the trial has been re-scheduled. — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) September 9, 2022

Ride bikes during the queen’s funeral (without being judged)…

The country’s gone mad … British Cycling strongly recommends that nobody rides a bike while the Queen’s funeral is taking place. pic.twitter.com/A1PfUwnnpn — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) September 14, 2022



Take an uninterrupted flight at Heathrow airport…

Out of respect for the period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, some flights between 13:50–15:40 on Wed 14 Sept will be disrupted to ensure silence during the ceremonial procession.



Airlines will notify passengers directly of any flight changes. (1/3) — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 13, 2022

We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Mon 19 Sept, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place. We will communicate more details over the coming days.



We apologise for the disruption caused, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events. (2/3) — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 13, 2022

Experience a day of family fun at Legoland Windsor…

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.



Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022

Please see an important update regarding 19th September below… pic.twitter.com/3R3fLifUrt — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 12, 2022

