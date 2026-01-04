Questlove Admits That Having Kids is One of His 'Biggest Fears': 'I Have Kicked That Can Down The Road'

Becoming a parent can be a scary prospect. For starters, it’s a strong financial commitment. Adding another mouth to feed on top of the new clothes they’ll need as they grow, the countless diaper runs, medicine, and doctor visits. Those savings become merely a suggestion after a while. Then, you think about how to be the right influence on a baby. Kids always look up to their parents and watch, even when you don’t think they do. It’s a lot of responsibility, and it’s something that Questlove has been especially anxious about in his life.

On December 28th, The Roots drummer spoke on his iHeartRadio show with rapper Open Mike Eagle. Deep into the episode, the pair spoke about fatherhood, something that Questlove is admittedly scared of at this point in his life. Moreover, he realizes that he’s reaching an age where he has to decide whether or not he’s ever going to be ready. But like the rest of us, he isn’t getting any younger. Consequently, it’s been something that’s been ravaging the musician’s mind.

Questlove Is Admittedly Fearful Over Becoming a Father As He Gets Older

“One of the biggest fears I have in life is becoming a father. And I’m not a father. And I have kicked that can down the road,” he said. “‘Alright, when I’m 33, I’m ready. All right, I’m 36.’ And all it takes is just like a day with one of Roots’ kids for me to be like, ‘Nope, I’m good. I’m good. I’ll wait till I’m 41. All right, 45. I’ll wait ’til then.’ And it’s time to s**t or get off the pot.”

As a result, Questlove asks Open Mike Eagle whether or not he was ready 16 years ago to have his own kids. He credits his parenthood working due to having a stable partnership at the time. It worked even with the instability and fears of being a striving artist. But even while working creatively, the pair eventually worked it out. Moreover, they planned on having their child, which also helps matters.

But naturally, Questlove is trying to wrap his mind around career goals and financial goals before making such a decision. “‘Cause in my mind, I always felt like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to make this amount of money and I’ve got to have these projects done and everything and then then I’m ready,’” Questlove said.