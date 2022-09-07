Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe

Serves 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
kosher salt, to taste
8 ounces|225 grams fresh bucatini
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter)
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons ground pink peppercorns
DIRECTIONS
- Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
- Return the pasta to the pot along with the cheese, oil, and black pepper. Add the reserved pasta water and the butter and toss well to combine. Transfer to a serving plate or bowl and finish with more cheese and the pink peppercorns.
