Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe

Serves 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

kosher salt, to taste

8 ounces|225 grams fresh bucatini

3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter)

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground pink peppercorns

DIRECTIONS

Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water. Return the pasta to the pot along with the cheese, oil, and black pepper. Add the reserved pasta water and the butter and toss well to combine. Transfer to a serving plate or bowl and finish with more cheese and the pink peppercorns.

