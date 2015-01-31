Radicchio and Roasted Beet Salad with Bagna Cauda Dressing Recipe

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 large heads radicchio

3 medium-sized beets

1 handful of picked parsley

1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

for the bagna cauda:

7 oil-packed anchovies

6 cloves of garlic, minced

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1/2 cup olive oil, plus 3 tablespoons

1/4 cup red wine

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400° degrees F. Rinse your beets and rub them with olive oil. Wrap them in tin foil and roast until they are tender when you poke them with the tip of a pairing knife (about 40 minutes). When beets are done, trim ends and rinse under cool water, rubbing the skins off. Thinly slice or mandolin the beets and set aside.

2. For the bagna cauda, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and garlic together in a saucepan over medium low heat. When garlic starts to turn translucent (about 3 minutes) add anchovies and turn up the heat to medium-high. Cook together for 5 minutes, then add the wine and turn up the heat to high until the wine reduces by half. Once wine has reduced, turn down the heat to medium-low and add the butter, pepper, and salt, and stir to incorporate.

3. Pour the dressing into a blender or food processor, and give it a quick zip—slowly start to pour 1/2 cup of olive oil in, and blend until emulsified. Taste for seasoning, and add salt slowly (if it needs it) until ultimate satisfaction is reached.

4. Peel off the ratty outer leaves of the radicchio and discard. Underneath should be clean shiny leaves. Peel these off in large sections. Toss leaves in a mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and squeeze two halves of lemon over the top. Place on a platter, garnish with parsley and beet slices and drizzle dressing over the entire thing.