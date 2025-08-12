Raekwon Credits Busta Rhymes for “Saving My Life” in Emotional Speech

The beautiful thing about hip-hop is that it’s so much more than a genre. These aren’t just rappers getting together to make music. At its core, it’s a larger culture, a community that’s capable of changing the lives of one another. Consequently, artists can forge lifelong bonds in these spaces. For Raekwon, he can call Busta Rhymes one of those best friends. He not only changed his life, but he also argues that he saved it too.

Recently, Rae and Busta came together for an event in New York City. There, The Chef applauds Bus-a-Bus for his illustrious career and what he’s contributed to hip-hop as a culture and genre. However, what he covets most is the relationship they’ve forged together over the years. “Thank you for saving my life,” Rae tells Busta. “You saved my life, n***a, you was in it first. You was in it first. New York City, I want y’all to know, we hold a certain merit in New York City that’s most valuable.”

Raekwon Says Busta Rhymes Saved His Life

“Busta, I wanna thank you for everything. For the privilege to be here with you and share these moments, my n***a. We’re grown men. We’re grown men, we do grown things. I’m so proud of you, man. Hall of Fame s**t. You deserve it, you live it. New York City, Hall of Fame,” Raekwon adds. “Thank you, I’m just a student of the game. I’m just a student of the game, that’s all,”

Raekwon giving praise to Busta Rhymes comes on the heels of the Brooklyn rapper receiving his flowers in Hollywood. Not long ago, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Busta comes on the verge of tears in a massive moment in his career. “I worked so hard and I never asked for a shortcut, I never asked for a cheat code,” Busta tearfully tells the crowd.

