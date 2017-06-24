Ramos Gin Fizz Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
¾ ounce|20 ml fresh lemon juice
½ ounce|15 ml gum syrup
1 large egg white
¾ ounce|20 ml heavy cream
2 ounces|60 ml gin , preferably Beefeater
3 drops orange blossom water
2 drops vanilla extract
2 ounces|60 ml soda water
Directions
- Combine the lemon juice, gum syrup, and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake to combine.
- Add the heavy cream, gin, vanilla, and orange blossom water. Shake again over ice, this time a little longer to really combine and froth the drink.
- Add the soda water to your glass. Let the gin mixture settle for a minute before straining and pouring it into the soda water. Enjoy!
