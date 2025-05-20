Randy Pitchford Sparks Outrage After Claiming “Real Fans” Will Figure Out How to Pay $80 For Borderlands 4

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford set off a firestorm online after responding to fan concerns about Borderlands 4 potentially being priced at $80. The developer sparked outrage when he suggested that “real fans” would be able to “make it happen” if the looter shooter ends up launching with a higher price tag.

Randy Pitchford Thinks Real Fans Can “Make It Happen” if ‘Borderlands 4’ Ends up Costing $80

Screenshot: Twitter @oldgoldsot, @DuvalMagic

On May 13, Randy Pitchford engaged in an interesting back-and-forth with a fan on Twitter. During the exchange, the fan pleaded with the CEO not to price Borderlands 4 at $80. The user argued it would contribute to the trend of other companies raising prices. However, Pitchford’s response rubbed many the wrong way when he said that a real fan of the Borderlands franchise would find a way to make it happen.

Videos by VICE

“A) Not my call. B) If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen. My local game store had Starflight for Sega Genesis for $80 in 1991 when I was just out of high school working minimum wage at an ice cream parlor in Pismo Beach and I found a way to make it happen.” Although Pitchford claims that the pricing of Borderlands 4 is not up to him, this didn’t stop players from lashing out at him.

Angry fans were particularly upset with the CEO for using the “back in my day” argument. As many users pointed out, while inflation has increased, wages for many have not. It’s true that games technically cost more in the past when adjusted for inflation. However, overall worker wages have not kept pace with rising prices. Although Pitchford’s response was originally made on May 13, the Borderlands 4 tweet went viral a week later after players rediscovered it.

‘Borderlands’ Fans Are Furious Over CEO’s $80 Response

Screenshot: Twitter @oldgoldsot

The original user who first started the conversation with Randy Pitchford responded to his reply on May 20. The angry Borderlands fan launched into a tirade filled with expletives and accused the CEO of avoiding responsibility if the game ends up costing $80. “Bro you can f*** off randy, ‘Real fan’ the f***? I played BL since it’s release in 2009, every game I’ve played since that release. It’s clear gamers are on my side and agree with my take. YOU ARE THE CEO RANDY. you HAVE say, you just don’t wanna admit it.”

The Borderlands 4 fan was not alone in his anger, as Pitchford’s response sparked a whole wave of outrage online. “Dawg we are NOT paying $80 for a Borderlands game fully knowing you’ll do multiple season passes that cost another $100. You’ll probably sell weapon skins too,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another exclaimed, “If your intention was to inspire people to buy this game with that weak comment you just made, I regret to inform you that the opposite effect will now happen. I’m out.” One comment simply vented, “That has to be one of the worst CEO replies from recent memory.”

Screenshot: Twitter

In all fairness to Randy Pitchford, he once again stated that he has nothing to do with pricing. And this isn’t the first time players have been angry over games costing more. In April, Nintendo announced that Mario Kart World would be priced at $80. During the Nintendo Direct, the livestream was flooded with fans demanding they “lower the price.” So, it’s clear that many players are not thrilled about paying more than $70 for games.