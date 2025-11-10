Rapper Drops New Song the Same Day He’s Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Death of OnlyFans Model

Malaysian rapper Namewee was recently taken into police custody over his connection to the death of Taiwanese OnlyFans model/influencer Iris Hsieh. Then, he dropped a new song the same day, after surrendering himself to authorities.

On Nov. 5, the controversial 42-year-old artist released the song “Very Shaui.” The song title reportedly translates to “Very Handsome,” according to AOL News. Earlier that day, Namewee — whose real name is Wee Meng Chee — was remanded into police custody to “assist in the investigation,” after being named a “person of interest” in Hsieh’s death.

BBC News reports that the 31-year-old influencer was in Kuala Lumpur to meet with Namewee about a commercial video that he was set to direct. This, according to her social media manager. Hsieh and Namewee had previously worked together on Namewee’s music video for the song “China Reggaeton,” which was released in January 2020.

On Oct. 22, Namewee called for emergency services, and when they arrived, they found Hsieh unresponsive in a bathtub.

Hsieh was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The same day, Namewee was arrested on charges of illegal drug use and possession when police found nine blue pills — believed to be ecstasy — in the hotel room. He denied using drugs, but police say he tested positive for several illicit substances, such as amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine, and THC.

Namewee pleaded not guilty to the drug charges and was granted bail and released some time later.

Over the past two weeks, Namewee has repeatedly maintained his innocence. He has accused local media reports of being just news outlets “chasing shadows.” However, on Nov.4, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus spoke to reporters and alleged that Namewee had “gone into hiding” after the case was reclassified from “sudden death” to murder.

The magistrate has given three additional days to the police to hold 42 year old singer director Namewee to assist probe on the death of 31 year old Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh . Under Malaysia’s penal code, he can be held under remand order issued by magistrate up to 14 days https://t.co/t9KzBhHiHQ pic.twitter.com/DnuyBVxVL7 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) November 10, 2025

Chief Fadil also stated that police were waiting for post-mortem and toxicology results to determine Hsieh’s cause of death.

This brings us up to Nov. 5, when Namewee reportedly took to Instagram to let his followers know that he’d arrived at the police state with the intent to “fully co-operate with the police to provide answers to the public and the bereaved family.” He added, “I won’t run away.”

CBS News has reported that police sought to keep Namewee in custody longer than the six days they are legally allowed to keep him. They took their case to the courts and were granted three additional days. In a statement, Namewee’s lawyer, Joshua Tay, said that “the investigation is still ongoing and this is why the police is asking for an extension of the remand.”

Namewee remains in police custody as of this writing.