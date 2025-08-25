Raspberry Pi Just Baked up a Smaller, 5” Version of Its Touchscreen Device

Who doesn’t love pie? Raspberry Pi’s greatest coup wasn’t developing a cheap, easy-to-use computer that could be used by tinkerers as a low-cost platform for name near anything. It was handed a catchy name at birth.

Thirteen years after the first Raspberry Pi was baked, there are small things in store for its latest touchscreen-equipped model, the Touch Display 2. And by small things, I mean great things.

As Raspberry Pi describes in a blog post debuting the new 5″ device, the Touch Display 2 has full Linux driver support. “No manual calibration required, no hunting through device trees, and no wrestling with incompatible touch controllers,” writes Raspberry Pi’s CTO, Gordon Hollingworth.

“Touch Display 2 offers a straightforward way to integrate a high-quality user interface into countless applications, whether those are personal builds, research projects, or commercial solutions,” said Hollingworth.

Last year, Raspberry Pi introduced the Touch Display 2 with a 7″ screen possessing a 720×1280 resolution for a cool $60. Because good things come in small packages, too, they’ve just launched a 5″-screen version for $40.

Even though the screen is smaller, it shares the same resolution and 24-bit RGB color as its larger, older sibling.

Whereas the 7″-screen model measures 6.1 inches × 3.4 inches, the 5″-screen Touch Display 2 measures 4.35 inches × 2.44 inches. It may not seem like a big difference, but in real life it being about 2 inches narrower and one inch shorter makes it a significantly smaller Raspberry Pi.

You can follow along with Hollingworth as he gives a demonstration of developing a simple application that incorporates AI to help him code on the Touch Display 2 5″.

You can purchase the 5″ Touch Display 2 now. Somewhat uniquely, Raspberry Pi maintains an “obsolescence statement,” saying explicitly that the “Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 will remain in production until at least January 2030.”