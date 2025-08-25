VICE
Editions

Newsletters

We independently evaluate all of our recommendations. When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Tech

Raspberry Pi Just Baked up a Smaller, 5” Version of Its Touchscreen Device

Sometimes all you need is a light touch for your Raspberry Pi project. a light, 5″ touch.

By

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2-2
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 – Credit: Raspberry Pi
Share:

Who doesn’t love pie? Raspberry Pi’s greatest coup wasn’t developing a cheap, easy-to-use computer that could be used by tinkerers as a low-cost platform for name near anything. It was handed a catchy name at birth.

Thirteen years after the first Raspberry Pi was baked, there are small things in store for its latest touchscreen-equipped model, the Touch Display 2. And by small things, I mean great things.

Videos by VICE

(opens in a new window)
Raspberry Pi

Touch Display 2 (opens in a new window)

Available at Raspberry Pi
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

downsizing

As Raspberry Pi describes in a blog post debuting the new 5″ device, the Touch Display 2 has full Linux driver support. “No manual calibration required, no hunting through device trees, and no wrestling with incompatible touch controllers,” writes Raspberry Pi’s CTO, Gordon Hollingworth.

Touch Display 2 offers a straightforward way to integrate a high-quality user interface into countless applications, whether those are personal builds, research projects, or commercial solutions,” said Hollingworth.

Last year, Raspberry Pi introduced the Touch Display 2 with a 7″ screen possessing a 720×1280 resolution for a cool $60. Because good things come in small packages, too, they’ve just launched a 5″-screen version for $40.

Even though the screen is smaller, it shares the same resolution and 24-bit RGB color as its larger, older sibling.

Whereas the 7″-screen model measures 6.1 inches × 3.4 inches, the 5″-screen Touch Display 2 measures 4.35 inches × 2.44 inches. It may not seem like a big difference, but in real life it being about 2 inches narrower and one inch shorter makes it a significantly smaller Raspberry Pi.

You can follow along with Hollingworth as he gives a demonstration of developing a simple application that incorporates AI to help him code on the Touch Display 2 5″.

You can purchase the 5″ Touch Display 2 now. Somewhat uniquely, Raspberry Pi maintains an “obsolescence statement,” saying explicitly that the “Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 will remain in production until at least January 2030.”

(opens in a new window)
Raspberry Pi

Touch Display 2 (opens in a new window)

Available at Raspberry Pi
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE