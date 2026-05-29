Is Your Bread Healthy or Not? John Cena Wants to ‘Breaducate’ You

Look, we don’t normally trust pro wrestlers, of all people, to tell us what to put in our bodies. (Well, except maybe Stone Cold Steve Austin *cracks open can of delicious, ice-cold Coors Light*.)

But I digress. I’m here to discuss your ‘Breaducation,’ courtesy of your professor for the day, John Cena. He’s more of an actor now than a wrestler, anyway, right? (Fact check: Cena is, in fact, retired from professional wrestling and is a full-time actor/breaducator.)

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If you’re a person who has admitted to the world that they actually do tolerate gluten, chances are, you eat bread pretty much every day. And there’s a pretty good chance you eat Nature’s Own—after all, it’s the number one selling loaf bread in the country.

So, I’ve got good news for you—actually, allow me to turn it over to our wrestler-turned-actor-turned ‘Breaducator,’ Dr. John Cena: “Nature’s Own is bread done right. ‘Real. Soft. Bread.’ Now made with simpler ingredients,” said Cena. “Time to show people what’s in their loaf. Time to breaducate.”

Apparently, that was all he had to say on the matter. So I’ll take your Breaducation into my own hands.

Healthy Bread-ing Material

Bread has had a terrible decade or so. Practically everyone I know has stopped eating it at some point, citing mysterious health complaints that, let’s be honest, were much more likely caused by frequent casual binge drinking.

So this mealtime staple has definitely been due for a PR refresh. And Nature’s Own heard your voice. People wanted bread with fewer unpronounceable ingredients. Niacin. Thiamin mononitrate. Riboflavin. Monoglycerides. Monocalcium phosphate. Even my spell-checker doesn’t recognize these words. And while anyone with a basic chemistry education can tell you that these things aren’t as bad as they sound, our public education system is sadly not to be trusted.

But our breaducation system? Top-notch. Chew on this: wheat flour. Water. Yeast. Honey. Sugar. Wheat bran. Now that‘s good bread-ing material.

Nature’s Own has simplified their recipe to ensure their bread is instantly recognizable as a healthy food. It’s Non-GMO Project Verified, and it’s got ingredients you can read, and pronounce, even without a fancy private-school Breaducation.

Higher Breaducation

Want to Breaducate yourself further and learn more about how Nature’s Own and John Cena are working to inform people about their new, simplified recipe?

Head to Nature’s Own to find out where to buy some and try the new formula for yourself (hint: it’s just your regular grocery store).