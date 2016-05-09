Photos of Refugees Celebrating European Unity at the Acropolis

This article originally appeared on VICE Greece.

This year on Europe Day—a holiday celebrating peace and unity across Europe—dozens of refugee families, who have recently found themselves stranded in Athens, climbed the Acropolis hill Monday morning as part of an attempt to raise awareness about the refugee crisis. The visit was organized by the Greek Ministry of Culture, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Flux Laboratory Cultural Foundation.

Check out photos of the visit below.