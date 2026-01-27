VICE
Regular Show Fortnite Skins Revealed: Release Date, Bundle & Cosmetics Confirmed

Epic Games has announced the Regular Show Fortnite release date, and the skins that will be included in the crossover.

Regular Show Fortnite Skins Revealed Release Date, Bundle and Cosmetics Confirmed
Screenshot: Epic Games
Epic Games has finally revealed the Regular Show Fortnite skins. The Cartoon Network crossover will feature beloved characters such as Mordecai, Skips, and Rigby. Here is when the Regular Show Fortnite release date is, and what the cosmetics will look like in-game.

Regular Show Fortnite Skins Revealed

Regular Show Fortnite Trailer
Screenshot: Epic Games

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Epic Games has finally revealed the Regular Show Fortnite skins. The battle royale’s developer released a hilarious trailer that announced the crossover in a January 26 post on X. In the short clip, we see both Mordecai and Rigby doing their iconic “Ooohh!” quote through various Fortnite Chapter 7 locations.

More importantly, though, Epic Games also gave us our first look at the Mordecai Fortnite skin and Rigby Sidekick. The short trailer shows off how the Cartoon Network characters’ cosmetic items will look in-game. Although, according to dataminers, the second Regular Show Fortnite skin will actually be Skips, who we still don’t have an image of.

To get a closer look at the new cosmetics, here are the Regular Show Fortnite skins revealed so far:

Mordecai 

Mordecai Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Rigby (Sidekick)

Rigby Fortnite Sidekick
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Regular Show Coming to Fortnite? Release Date Confirmed

Regular Show Fortnite Teaser
Screenshot: Epic Games

However, perhaps the most important information revealed is that we now have a launch date for the collab. According to Epic Games, the Regular Show Fortnite release date is Friday, January 30, 2026. The Regular Show cosmetic items will go on sale during the Fortnite shop’s daily reset.

This means you will be able to buy the Regular Show bundle starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. However, for your convenience, we will provide a table below that shows when the Regular Show Fortnite skins go live in every region.

Regular Show Fortnite Release Date (Per Region)

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)4:00 PMJanuary 30
North America (ET)7:00 PMJanuary 30
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMJanuary 31
Europe (CET)1:00 AMJanuary 31
Japan (JST)9:00 AMJanuary 31
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PMJanuary 30
Australia (AEDT)*11:00 AMJanuary 31

All Regular Show Fortnite Cosmetic Items & Rumored Pricing

Regular Show Fortnite Gameplay
Screenshot: Epic Games

As we previously reported, all Regular Show Fortnite cosmetic items have reportedly been leaked early online. While we don’t have images of the bundle yet, dataminers have provided us with a list of cosmetic items that will supposedly be included in the Regular Show bundle.

However, it should be pointed out that prices are never confirmed by Epic Games before a crossover is released. So the below pricing is based on similar-sized collabs that have recently been sold in Fortnite. The Regular Show bundle could cost less, or more.

  • Mordecai (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Mordecai (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks
  • Skips (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Skips (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks
  • Rigby (Sidekick w/ Trucker Hat): 1,200 V-Bucks
  • Fists of Justice (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Maximum Glove (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Ooohh! (Emote): 400 V-Bucks
  • Skipping (Emote): 400 V-Bucks
  • Bundle: 3,000 to 3,400 V-Bucks
Regular Show Fortnite Prices
Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

The Regular Show Fortnite bundle should cost anywhere from 3,000 to 3,600 V-Bucks. Again, it’s hard to nail down exact pricing, as it varies with each collab. However, doing the quick math of the rumored cosmetic items, players should at least expect to save up around 3,000 V-Bucks if they want to get the new Regular Show cosmetics.

