Regular Show Fortnite Skins & Cosmetic Items Leaked

The Regular Show Fortnite skins and cosmetic items have reportedly been leaked early online by dataminers. Here is everything that is included in the upcoming Cartoon Network crossover bundle, as well as a potential release date.

Regular Show Fortnite Bundle Leaked (Skins & Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Cartoon Network, Epic Games

At the start of the month, leakers claimed that a Regular Show Fortnite crossover was coming soon to the battle royale. At the time, many believed it was just a rumor. However, the Cartoon Network crossover was recently confirmed by dataminers, who have now also leaked which skins and cosmetic items will be featured in the collab.

Videos by VICE

According to ‘blortzen’, the Regular Show Fortnite skins will include Mordecai and Skips. Don’t worry, Rigby is here in the form of a sidekick. While these characters might seem obvious, the recent Ed, Edd n Eddy Fortnite crossover is proof that not every collab features a show’s main cast. Interestingly, the Regular Show Fortnite bundle seems pretty extensive, with multiple items and a sidekick.

Screenshot: Cartoon Network, Epic Games

While not initially reported, it appears the crossover will also feature an emote from the show. This was confirmed by dataminer AdiraFNInfo who wrote on X: “Regular Show will come with an emote.” So yeah, there could be a few additional items in the bundle that we don’t know about yet.

For your convenience, here is every Regular Show cosmetic item leaked so far:

All Regular Show Fortnite Cosmetic Items Leaked So Far

Mordecai: 1x Skin (w/ LEGO Style) 1x Backbling 1x Pickaxe

Skips: 1x Skin (w/ LEGO Style) 1x Backbling 1x Pickaxe (Fist of Justice)



Rigby: 1x Sidekick with Trucker Hat (Eggscellent) style (emote has vfx) 1x Banner

Emotes

Screenshot: X @blortzen

So far, we don’t have a concrete date for when these skins will appear in the shop. However, according to ShiinaBR, the collaboration will launch during this current update. This means we could see the Regular Show Fortnite crossover release date happen between January 26 through February 4.

The next Fortnite update will reportedly happen on Thursday, February 5, 2026. This is when the rumored Chappell Roan Fortnite Festival collab will supposedly launch. Given that ShiinaBR said Regular Show could release “this update,” it would have to happen before the 5th.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

But with all leaks like this, it’s basically guesswork. However, it should be pointed out that The Office Fortnite skins were released about a week and a half after the crossover was initially leaked. So the Regular Show skins releasing soon would line up with what’s been revealed by dataminers so far.

This isn’t the first time that Epic Games has recently collaborated with Cartoon Network. As I mentioned earlier, we recently got the Ed, Edd n Eddy collab in the item shop. Although that one only featured Ed. Regardless, fans of Cartoon Network could have a lot to look forward to this year, as we might get even more series crossovers coming in future Fortnite Chapter 7 updates.