Rejoice, Sleep Apnea Sufferers: Your CPAP Days May Be Ending

I have sleep apnea. That means every night I go to bed wearing what looks like an alien face hugger on my head. It’s a plastic mask connected to a long hose attached to a machine that hums like a tired refrigerator all night. It works. I tolerate it. But there are definitely nights when I’d rather not be chained by the face as I try to rest.

I tolerate it way more than most, but even I fantasize about sleeping without it. Health consequences and my wife’s precious sleep be damned. I just wish there were an easier, less invasive, more affordable alternative that did not require me to undergo an experimental surgery that implants a gizmo in my chest.

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Luckily, there may be a pill that treats sleep apnea in the near future.

Your CPAP Days May Soon Be Over, Sleep Apnea Sufferers

Sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the throat relax during sleep, blocking the airway and forcing the body to wake up just enough to breathe again. This can happen dozens of times per hour, meaning you (read: me) are choking up to dozens of times per hour. Over time, those interruptions can lead to low oxygen levels, poor sleep, and ultimately an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines deliver a steady stream of air pressure into your lungs to keep the airways open. They work but are a hassle, require a lot of maintenance, and replacing overused parts can get pricey, especially if your insurance doesn’t cover it all.

Because of the fussiness of it all, studies have shown that up to half of patients stop using their CPAP machines within a year.

In a clinical trial published in The Lancet, scientists tested a drug called sultiame, an anti-seizure medication first developed in the 1960s, on 298 patients with moderate to severe sleep apnea. Participants took either a placebo or varying doses of the drug before bed over 15 weeks.

The results look promising, while not definitive. Patients receiving higher doses of sultiame experienced up to a 47 percent reduction in breathing interruptions during sleep. They also showed improved oxygen levels and reported better sleep quality and less daytime fatigue.

The drug inhibits an enzyme that influences how the body regulates breathing, effectively stabilizing respiratory control and reducing the likelihood of airway collapse during sleep.

Researchers say larger and longer trials are still needed before the drug can become widely available. But so far, the findings suggest that I may one day be able to ditch the contraption, with all its tubes and boiling devices and facemasks, and get a good night’s rest the way I used to.

You know, back before I needed to look like a cybernetic elephant to go to sleep.