Remember EB Games? One of the Last Places It Still Exists In the World Is Closing All of Its Stores

EB Games is a name of the past for many gamers. However, in some locations around the world, such as Oceania, stores still exist – in the likes of Australia and New Zealand, for example. However, the remaining New Zealand EB Games stores will not be around for much longer, as it has been officially announced that all locations around the country will be closing down at the end of January 2026.

All EB Games Stores in New Zealand Are officially Closing Down

Gamers around New Zealand have begun flocking to EB Games stores across the country in light of recent news. All stores are set to close down at the end of the month. This information was revealed just a couple of days ago, following rumors of this possibility. Hours after the information was released to the public, the NZ website for EB games was temporarily taken down, leading users to a 404 error.

It is likely that this was done to prevent stores from being bombarded with orders following the news of closure, as the site is now back up and running. Shoppers have until the end of January 2026 to make online orders and in-store purchases. After that, access to the Australian distribution center will be opened up for New Zealand residents in a couple of months’ time, enabling them to make online orders from overseas. Here’s the public statement that has been made, as found on the website:

“After careful consideration and consultation, we have made the difficult decision to close EB Games New Zealand. All EB Games stores in New Zealand will close by 31 January 2026.” “We truly appreciate the support and feedback from our amazing team and customers during this process. As a result of your input, we’re excited to announce that we will be opening access to ebgames.com.au for New Zealand customers. While this transition will take some time, we anticipate access will be available by the end of March 2026.”

It is important to note that while the official date of closure is listed as January 31, 2026, the website also has an additional disclaimer that some stores may close early. This will likely depend on local stock and how quickly it runs out.

Between now and then, all items are 50% off their marked sticker price or online listed price. Additionally, all pre-owned retro games are available to purchase for just $3.00 NZD a piece. At the very least, gaming enthusiasts have one last chance to pick up some cheap games, merchandise, and equipment before EB Games is gone for good.