Resident Evil Requiem Demo Hopes Fade After State of Play – Is RE9 Still Getting One?

Hopes for a Resident Evil Requiem demo have started to fade after the recent PlayStation State of Play February 2026 showcase. However, Capcom might have already confirmed that it was never going to happen. Here is why a RE9 demo release date isn’t likely to be announced at this point.

Resident Evil Requiem Demo Was Not at Sony State of Play

Screenshot: Capcom, PlayStation

Leading up to the February 12 Sony State of Play, many fans believed it would feature the long-awaited Resident Evil Requiem demo. After all, over the last decade, Capcom has always released a playable demo exactly two weeks before a new Resident Evil game’s launch. Both Resident Evil 7 and RE8 Village also had PlayStation exclusivity. So everything was building up to a potential reveal at the PS5 showcase.

Videos by VICE

However, the Sony State of Play has now come and gone, and there was no Resident Evil Requiem demo announcement. And based on previous demo release windows, February 13 would have been exactly two weeks before the launch of Resident Evil 9 (RE9) on February 27, 2026. So the odds of us getting a Resident Evil Requiem demo ahead of its release have now dropped substantially.

Screenshot: Capcom

Here is a list of recent Resident Evil demos to give you an idea of why this is probably bad news for a Resident Evil Requiem demo release date:

Resident Evil Demo vs Full Game Release Timeline

Game Demo Release Date Full Game Release Date Gap Before Launch Resident Evil 2 Remake January 11, 2019 (Friday) January 25, 2019 (Friday) 2 weeks Resident Evil 3 Remake March 19, 2020 (Thursday) April 3, 2020 (Friday) 2 weeks Resident Evil 4 Remake March 10, 2023 (Friday) March 24, 2023 (Friday) 2 weeks Resident Evil Requiem February 13, 2026 (Friday) (Potential) February 27, 2026 (Friday) 2 weeks

Could a Resident Evil Requiem Demo Still Happen?

Screenshot: Capcom

While the odds are pretty slim at this point, never say never. In recent years, Capcom has seemingly shifted its strategy to move away from console exclusives. Resident Evil Requiem is a multiplatform game and has been advertised as such from the very beginning. So technically, Capcom could drop a surprise demo for Resident Evil 9 on all platforms before launch.

However, we might have already gotten confirmation that a Resident Evil Requiem demo isn’t happening. On Reddit, fans were recently able to ask RE9 Director Akifumi Nakanishi whether we would be getting a playable preview of the game before its February 27 release date. The Capcom developer reportedly responded, “Nothing has been decided yet regarding the demo version.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Initially, RE fans believed there could still be hope since he said “the demo version.” However, Capcom has also previously stated in past Showcases that they didn’t have plans to release the Gamescom demo that the press played to the public. So, taking everything into account, Capcom might have actually been upfront all along that we weren’t getting a Resident Evil 9 demo before launch.

Fans React to Resident Evil Requiem Demo Silence

Play video

As you can imagine, many long-time RE fans were disappointed when there was no Resident Evil Requiem demo at the PlayStation State of Play February 2026 event. Given how close we are to the February 27 launch date, many players began to lose hope that we would be getting a playable slice of Resident Evil 9 leading up to release.

“Not looking good for one. If it doesn’t drop tonight or tomorrow morning, I’d say we’re definitely not getting one,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter agreed and exclaimed, “There’s still time. They’ve never said they have no plans to release one. Not looking good at this point, though. I really don’t need one at this point, though, it’s 2 weeks.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Other fans speculated that the lack of an RE9 demo might be to avoid story spoilers ahead of its launch, which makes sense. Previous games had major plot beats leaked after their demo’s got datamined. While it’s not guaranteed we won’t get a Resident Evil Requiem demo, at this point, things aren’t looking good for a RE9 demo release date. But you never know, Capcom could do the coolest thing ever and shadowdrop it on Friday the 13th.