Resident Evil Requiem Download Size and Preload Date Leak

Resident Evil Requiem’s launch is just a few weeks away and a new leak suggests that the game is going to be nearly double the install size of the most recent installments in the franchise.

Resident Evil Requiem’s INstall Size is MAssive

Screenshot: Capcom

The next numbered installment in the Resident Evil franchise is just a few weeks away and fans have already had a chance to look at some extended gameplay and story trailers. Although there is still no demo for players to test out, there is some new information available thanks to the latest leak.

Videos by VICE

According to the unofficial PlayStation Game Size account, Resident Evil Requiem is going to arrive with a massive 72.88 GB install size. That’s a significant increase in size compared to other launch day Resident Evil file sizes.

For comparison, Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS5 was 58 GB on day one. Looking back to the launch of Resident Evil 8, that game was only 27 GB at launch.

The huge file size already has some fans speculating about what other features and bonuses might be available in the game from day one. Many fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the large file size might indicate some kind of Mercenaries-like mode could be available at launch.

Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed any additional modes yet, but the jump in storage requirements suggests that gamers can expect much higher fidelity textures and potentially more open-zone environments than usual for the RE franchise.

Screenshot: Twitter

According to the same source, Requiem will be available to pre-install on PS5 starting February 25, two days prior to the February 27 midnight release. Due to the large file size, gamers who do not have fast internet connections will definitely want to take advantage of that pre-load window to get things all ready ahead of launch day.

More official details about the final file size and pre-load date should arrive in the coming days as the game’s launch approaches. In the meantime, Resident Evil fans may want to replay these games to prepare for Requiem. Game Pass subscribers can currently find a handful the games, including Leon’s first adventures in Resident Evil 2, available in the playable library. Resident Evil 4 in not currently available through Game Pass, but there are some decent sales available for it at the moment on both Steam and on the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.

Resident Evil Requiem releases February 27, 2026 for PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.