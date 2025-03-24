Retro Runback: Super Metroid

Nintendo has given us classics on top of classics. But when it comes to Super Metroid, they showed out. A masterpiece in gameplay and exploration, it set the standard for its era and is responsible for an entire genre of gaming. We’ve seen Metroid 1 and 2 get excellent remakes. But with a cornerstone of gaming like this, should we tempt fate and run this back?

‘METROID’ BEGINNINGS

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Super Nintendo is home to a variety of incredible games. It has an argument as the best console ever. The biggest reason is the absolute heater Nintendo was on during this generation. Super Mario World, Link to the Past, F-Zero, Star Fox, Donkey Kong Country. The SNES era was Steph Curry at the Gold Medal game at the Olympics.

And as much as I love the Zelda series — it’s personally been incredibly impactful — there’s something about the Metroid series that just hits all the right nerd notes for me. Being that I’m only 34, I didn’t get to play the early games as they came out. But I also got spoiled by my first Metroid experience. Because I came in on Fusion/Prime (which gave us two of the greatest video game trailers ever, by the way), totally ignorant of the fact that these games don’t come as often as I was shown.

It wasn’t until Nintendo blessed us with the Virtual Console (please come back), that I got a chance to see what the fuss was about. Because of my love for Metroid Fusion, I was already certain I would love Super Metroid. But I had no idea just how much. The combination of atmosphere, gameplay, and graphics would blow my 12-year-old mind.

‘SUPER METROID’ BECAME MY ENTIRE EXISTENCE

Screenshot: Nintendo

From the moment I started it up and saw a Metroid floating in the tank on the opening screen, I felt it. The isolation everyone spoke about when talking about the game. It was different from Fusion. When I played that, I felt like the badass bounty hunter who was just on a job. But when I came out of the gunship in Super Metroid? I felt alone. And I loved it. The gameplay was tight, every movement felt under my control. And the enemies, some familiar to me because of my time with Fusion, felt aggressive.

And the boss battles were legitimately tense and fun. The classic exploration the series is known for got me into checking every room for any upgrade I could get my hands on. What helped with this was the game’s art style. I don’t know why there isn’t more of an emphasis on sprite-based graphics (I mean, I do, and it’s ridiculous), but you can do some incredible things with them. There are some sprite-based artists out there that do incredible work.

The atmosphere of the game was special, too. I look back now and marvel at Nintendo’s ability to have a game that makes you feel truly isolated in that era. And the best thing about it is that it holds up even today. Putting on a pair of headphones and losing yourself in the music and sounds of Metroid is a true experience. If you own a Switch and, for some reason, you haven’t experienced it in all its glory, I highly suggest firing that up via the Nintendo Switch Online service.

SHOULD WE RUN IT BACK?

I know that based on everything I just said, this would seem to be an easy “yes.” But Super Metroid is one of those games that feels so classic in its original execution. I’m not exactly sure how you improve upon it as MercurySteam did with Metroid 2 when they made Metroid: Samus Returns. Although, if anyone could do it, it’s them.

So, I’ll say yes, we should run it back, but only if MercurySteam does it. And to be perfectly honest, I think we might get that. It’s purely a prediction, but I can’t help but feel like Nintendo would try the double-up again like they did 23 years ago with Fusion/Prime. I’m certain Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will get a lengthy look. But, imagine right after that, Nintendo announces that a remake of Super Metroid is dropping the same day. Between the success of Dread and the Prime 1 remaster? I think Nintendo finally understands that we want more of this franchise. Big Red, don’t be afraid to make me right on this.