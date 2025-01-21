Rhea Ripley Title Fight Set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE’s Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.

Ripley recently defeated Liv Morgan to win back the title she lost last April. She’s been in a heated feud with Morgan since her return last August. Now, she’s putting the past behind her. Now, she’s got an even bigger target on her back and a roster waiting to capitalize. The first woman to step up to the plate is Nia Jax, the former Women’s Champion.

Jax attacked Ripley backstage at the start of WWE Raw. After Jax’s match against Bayley, the Aussie made a save. A fight broke out in the ring and Ripley issued a challenge for Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s not new territory for Ripley, though. During her dominating reign last year, she defeated Jax several times to retain the championship.

AN INTERESTING START FOR RHEA RIPLEY

The confusing piece is that Jax isn’t focusing her efforts on Tiffany Stratton. She cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Jax and even said she “big-brained” her on SmackDown. Shouldn’t she want to get her rematch, first? There is still a week until the Royal Rumble so a lot can happen between now and then. Unless, of course, a bigger threat is coming to Stratton sooner than later.

On last week’s SmackDown WWE teased the return of Charlotte Flair. There is heavy speculation Stratton may be her first feud back. Stratton needs to close the book on Jax before then.

Flair has been out of the ring since December 2023 after injuring herself against Asuka. Despite a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, she made quick progress in her recovery. Her winning the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber feels inevitable if this is the case. Plus, Flair is chasing her next title to surpass her father’s impressive gold collection.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is in San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, January 25th. For those that can’t make it live, it will stream on Peacock and NBC at 8 p.m. EST.