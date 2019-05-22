Rhode Island Stuffies Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (1 pound|450 grams) loaf white sandwich bread

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ pound|400 grams chorizo, finely chopped

3 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 cups|480 grams finely chopped clams, preferably quahogs

¾ cup|200 ml clam juice or strained clam liquor

¼ cup|12 grams finely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 tablespoons|80 grams unsalted butter

16 empty large quahog half shells

lemon wedges, to serve

hot sauce, to serve

Directions

Lay the bread slices on a tray and leave out overnight so they get nice and stale. The next day, pulse the bread in a food processor until fine but still kind of chunky. You should have 4 cups. Heat the oven to 425°F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the chorizo, garlic, celery, red pepper, and onion and cook, breaking up the pieces of chorizo using a wooden spoon, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer the mixture to a bowl with the breadcrumbs, clams, clam juice, parsley, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix to combine and season with salt and pepper. Divide the mixture among the empty shells, really packing it in there. Transfer the shells to a baking sheet and top each with a square of butter. Bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges and hot sauce.

