The Totally Totable Ricoh’s GR IV Street Camera Is Now Available

Launch day is here. While you’ve been able to pre-order the GR IV, Ricoh’s successor to its six-year-old GR III, as of September 12, 2025, you’re finally able to take one home. And taking it home should be a cinch, since the Ricoh is the most pocketable, totable point-and-shoot camera that still takes beautiful pictures.

a long-awaited successor

Ricoh chose to fine-tune its GR III into becoming the GR IV rather than go for a total overhaul. The dimensions are more or less the same at 109.4 by 61.1 by 32.7 mm, along with only a 0.1 oz. weight gain to land at 9.2 oz.

That’s why street photographers love Ricohs. They’re a real, bona fide camera that you can jam into a front pocket. Compared to the Fujifilm X100VI, another fantastic point-and-shoot camera, it’s far lighter and noticeably larger in every dimension. The Fuji weighs 18.4 oz. and measures 128 x 75 x 55 mm.

The GR IV gains a 25.4MP APS-C sensor, a very modest improvement over the GR III’s 24.2MP APS-C sensor. The ISO sensitivity leaps from ISO 102,400 to ISO 204,800, though. The lens remains a fixed 18.3mm f/2.8 model, but Ricoh beefed up the image stabilization from a 3-axis system to a 5-axis system.

One other aspect in which the GR IV improves significantly is its internal storage. With the GR III’s 2GB of built-in storage, you pretty much had to use a memory card. You can still stick a card into the GR IV, but with 53GB of internal storage, you don’t have to call it an early day if you leave the house without your memory card.

All in all, you may not need to pony up the money for a GR IV if you already have a GR III. But if you’re swayed into the idea of an ultra-portable point-and-shoot that’s inconspicuous enough for street photography, the Ricoh GR IV is currently the camera to beat.