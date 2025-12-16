Ride1Up’s Holiday Ebike Sale Is Live

You’d think that ebikes would take a back seat during the tail-end months of the year when much (but not all) of the US is blanketed in cold weather, but ebike retailers over the years have mentioned off-hand to me that they do good business this time of year.

That’s where holiday sales come into play. Ride1Up has knocked up to $500 off its Prodigy V2 ebike, depending on which version you get. For an ebike that weighs a relatively light 40 pounds and offers a belt-driven system as an option (albeit at a lower discount), that’s worth Santa’s attention.

two versions, two prices

Ride1Up offers two versions of the drive system for the Prodigy V2. One is a traditional chain-driven system that uses a typical chain between the crankset and the gearset. The other is a belt-driven system developed by Brose (no, not Bose, which makes audio gear).

Belts don’t require the regular re-greasing that chains do, and they’re cleaner and won’t get black muck on your pant legs if you brush against it. I’ve never had a belt jump off and come loose the way that a chain has.

It’s frustrating as heck to go over a pothole or receive a jolt that jettisons the chain, and I have to pull over and get my hands filthy on my way to a friend’s party or lunch. Belt-driven bicycles are also smoother to ride, and there’s less shock transmitted through the rubber belt than the metal chain.

Having said all of that, the chain-driven Prodigy V2 is the better sale this holiday season, since it’s $500 off at $1,995, while the belt-driven Prodigy V2 is only $200 off at $2,595. When they’re at their normal retail prices, I give the belt-driven version my nod as the one to buy, since only $200 separates their regular price.

But that $500 difference during this sale is a gulf that the benefits of the belt can’t overcome. If you’ve got the coin to spend, get it. But if you’re looking for the best deal, perhaps you can save the belt for your next bike purchase and jump on the chain-driven Prodigy V2.

And don’t forget, you can use government benefits to help with purchasing an ebike.