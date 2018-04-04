Roasted Root Vegetable Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the dressing:
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Videos by VICE
for the salad:
½ cup hazelnuts, lightly crushed
1 ounce|28 grams kale, stems removed and leaves torn into 2-inch pieces
5 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces|227 grams brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 bunch baby heirloom carrots, trimmed and scrubbed clean
1 bunch frisée
Directions
- Make the dressing: Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
- Heat the oven to 425°F. On a baking sheet, spread the hazelnuts into an even layer. Bake until fragrant and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a large bowl to cool.
- On the same baking sheet, toss the kale with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. On a separate baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and carrots with 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake the kale until crispy, 12 minutes, and the vegetables until golden and cooked through, 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool.
- Add the vegetables to the bowl with the nuts along with the dressing, tossing to combine. Add the frisée and toss again, then transfer to a serving platter and top with the kale chips.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.