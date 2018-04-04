Roasted Root Vegetable Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the salad:

½ cup hazelnuts, lightly crushed

1 ounce|28 grams kale, stems removed and leaves torn into 2-inch pieces

5 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|227 grams brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch baby heirloom carrots, trimmed and scrubbed clean

1 bunch frisée

Directions

Make the dressing: Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the oven to 425°F. On a baking sheet, spread the hazelnuts into an even layer. Bake until fragrant and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a large bowl to cool. On the same baking sheet, toss the kale with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. On a separate baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and carrots with 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake the kale until crispy, 12 minutes, and the vegetables until golden and cooked through, 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool. Add the vegetables to the bowl with the nuts along with the dressing, tossing to combine. Add the frisée and toss again, then transfer to a serving platter and top with the kale chips.

