Rose McGowan Was Living in the Jungle When Kid Bookie Asked Her to Collab on the Debut Single He Named for Her

Rose McGowan has been living in Mexico since 2020, when she left the toxic Hollywood landscape behind for the Yucatán Peninsula. While living in the jungle, she rediscovered her creativity after many traumatic years in the public eye. She’s a multidisciplinary artist who has thrived in her secluded jungle home and reconnected with herself and nature. So what would ever bring her back to it all?

As of January 2026, that would be a song named after her. South East London rapper Kid Bookie released his debut single, “Rose McGowan”, which he named after the actress-artist-activist. But a social media message brought McGowan out of a moment where she had turned more to isolation than blissful seclusion. After a time of not interacting with people or the world, she was eager to start a new chapter of her creative life.

McGowan joined Kid Bookie in London, where she recorded guest vocals on the single. Speaking with NME, the two praised each other’s work on the song and showcased its message of resilience.

“I wanted people to know that they were brave, and that it’s OK to smash things because you make a mess and when it gets cleaned up, it’s better,” said McGowan. “I wanted this song to feel like freedom.”

Rose McGowan and Kid Bookie’s Collab Celebrates Non-Conformity and Resilience

“There are so many different levels of control in society now, and people are feeling it,” McGowan continued. “I want Bookie’s part to feel like an emotional release, and I want my part to be lifting people up,” then added that it’s also important to note that it’s “a banger of a song!”

Kid Bookie shared his idea for the song as well, citing his friendship with Rose McGowan as an influence. “I want to help people believe in alchemy with the track. I really wanted Rose on this song because I adore her as a person and as a friend,” he said.

“I’d also like people to see this song as the embodiment of non-conformity,” he added. “People will tell you what they think you should do, but you can’t always listen. You just have to do it for yourself. That’s where you get results.”

He also noted that the decision to name the song after McGowan went further than the buzzword-laden formula of naming a song after someone. “I was looking at her and her trajectory, and then thinking about who I am as a person, and I think we embody so many different facets as entertainers,” he explained.

“I was thinking, ‘If I was to ever write a song about somebody or a moment. Who would it be?’” he added. “There was no other person who wanted to put forward. She’s bold, and she’s fierce, but me, I’ve always felt outcast. So having a song like ‘Rose McGowan’ and a person like Rose McGowan to draw the inspiration from [felt right].”

Photo by Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images for The Chancery Rosewood