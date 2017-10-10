Rosemary Refresher Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

for the rosemary simple syrup:

2 cups|400 grams granulated sugar

½ ounces|20 grams rosemary (about 15 sprigs), stem removed

for the cocktail:

1 tablespoon|15 ml rosemary simple syrup

2 ounces|60 ml vodka

4 ounces|125 ml soda water

squeeze of lemon

grapefruit soda, to finish

lemon wheels, for garnish

rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

Make the simple syrup: Combine the sugar and 2 cups|500 milliliters water in a small saucepan along with the rosemary. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Allow to steep for 15 minutes, then strain through a fine mesh strainer.

Make the cocktail: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the vodka, simple syrup, and lemon and shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with the soda water and grapefruit soda. Garnish with the lemon wheels and rosemary sprig.

