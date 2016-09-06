This Band Made an EDM Track Exclusively out of Rubber Chicken Sounds

One of the many ways that dance music producers compete with one another is by trying to have the freshest, most boundary-pushing sounds in their productions. A number of club genres have been around for a handful of decades now, so if you really want to set yourself apart as a beat maker, having a singular sound palate can work wonders for forging a unique sonic signature.

Sometimes, though, too much of an experimental impulse can knock an otherwise promising track off the rails. For instance, consider South Korean group Dancing Noodle‘s new song, “Chicken EDM,” which is really just an EDM track made with a few rubber chickens. While the concept definitely seems to have potential, the way it came together in the studio just seems to leave the listener wanting a little more—give it a spin below.

