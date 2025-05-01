Runaway Kangaroo Shut Down an Alabama Highway

A runaway kangaroo caused chaos in Alabama when cops were forced to shut down a local highway after the marsupial caused a two-vehicle crash.

Cops responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a kangaroo on April 29, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) explained in a Facebook post. The runaway marsupial caused cars to collide in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Videos by VICE

Eventually, both the southbound and northbound lanes of the highway were closed so that troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, along with the animal’s owner, could recover the kangaroo.

When it was all said and done, the animal was recovered, and the roadway was reopened. The kangaroo was not injured in the crash.

During a Facebook Live, Macon County Sheriff André Brunson explained the animal was shot with a tranquilizer amid the chase.

“When someone said there was a kangaroo, of course I didn’t believe it. Nobody believed it. But I’m looking at her,” Brunson said, before showing the rescue as it happened.

What Happened After the Kangaroo Was Caught?

After it was caught, the kangaroo was put in its owner’s car.

“We’re going back to the rest of our day to see what kind of adventure we have now,” Brunson joked at the end of his video.

The animal’s owner, Patrick Starr, told The Associated Press that his pet, whose name is Sheila, was treated by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine after the incident. After that, she was “back home safe,” where she was eating and drinking, Starr said.

Though Starr and his family run a pumpkin patch and petting zoo, Sheila isn’t part of the attraction. Instead, she’s a personal pet.

“She’s not injured,” Starr told the outlet. “She’s a sweet pet. I’m glad she’s back home, and I’m glad everybody slowed down a little bit.”



