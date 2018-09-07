Feds Charge a Russian With Hack of 80 Million JP Morgan Customers

The Department of Justice announced the indictment and extradition of a Russian hacker accused of being part of the group who stole around 80 million customers data from JP Morgan Chase in 2014.

On Friday, the feds announced the indictment of Andrei Tyurin, 35. Tyurin was extradited from Georgia and arrived in New York City on Friday, according to the authorities.

Videos by VICE

“Tyurin’s alleged hacking activities were so prolific, they lay claim to the largest theft of U.S. customer data from a single financial institution in history, accounting for a staggering 80 million-plus victims,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

Read more: Hackers Stole Personal Data of 2 Million T-Mobile Customers

While the Department of Justice does not name the victims Tyurin is accused of hacking into, all information in the indictment points to the JP Morgan Chase hack on 2014. The DOJ said Tyurin worked at the direction of Gery Shalon, who was arrested and charged along with three other men in 2015 for hacking JP Morgan Chase.



For years, the identity of the person who actually hacked JP Morgan Chase and the others financial institutions at the direction of Shalon remained a mystery that has now allegedly been solved.

At the time of the breach, it was reported that the hackers took advantage of the infamous Heartbleed bug to hack into the financial institution. In the indictment, prosecutors say Tyurin was exploited Heartbleed to get into the network of “Victim-2.”

Tyurin has been charged with hacking, securities market manipulation, illegal online gambling and payment processing fraud.

JP Morgan Chase declined to comment. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a tip? You can contact this reporter securely on Signal at +1 917 257 1382, OTR chat at lorenzofb@jabber.ccc.de, or email lorenzo@motherboard.tv

Solve Motherboard’s weekly, internet-themed crossword puzzle: Solve the Internet.