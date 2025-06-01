Sagittarius, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, moral, and curious Sagittarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Pluto retrograde dominates the entirety of June, slowly and almost imperceptibly moving us toward subconscious change and transformations of power flows in personal and professional relationships. This faraway plant’s domain lies in the darker, more opaque aspects of life. Consequently, we might not realize that Pluto retrograde’s effects have kicked in until much later in this lengthy celestial period. In the meantime, you might notice feelings of discontentedness, instability, or insecurity as Pluto retrograde reveals previously held truths to be false and vice versa. As someone who tends to be more aspirational than most, this should be an exciting time for you, Sagittarius. Sometimes, we’re ready to change before the cosmos is ready to move ahead with us. Now does not seem to be one of those times. Capitalize on this energy by pursuing goals, digging deeper into relationships, and confronting the innermost parts of yourself without fear.

A conjunction with Venus and Chiron locking into place on June 1 should help with that last endeavor. The latter dwarf planet influences our past hurt and how we can transform those negative feelings into something more positive and useful, like wisdom we can use ourselves or bestow onto others. The former planet and our celestial neighbor, Venus, governs our relationships to romantic partners, ourselves, and our finances. When these two energies combine, the cosmos sends out a clear message to take stock of past missteps and mistakes and consider how you might avoid those same pitfalls this time around. Doing so requires vulnerability. You must inherently acknowledge where you messed up or allowed someone else to err to your detriment. This can be an uncomfortable process. But the sooner you start, the sooner you can get over the most challenging parts of it.

The stars offer a boost of positive energy around June 5. On this day, your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a favorable sextile with Venus. Jupiter’s domain over prosperity and good fortune is a welcome catalyst to act on the revelations conjured by Venus and Chiron’s conjunction. Jupiter’s trine with the waxing gibbous Moon further emphasizes strength, confidence, and patience in the face of adversity. The waxing gibbous Moon can be a lunar phase prone to conflict as it urges us to assess our progress thus far.

However, you can choose to look at this like the blessing that it really is. The stars are practically giving you a blueprint of how to move past these circumstances. You can either give in to your ego and resist this guidance. Or you can accept that sometimes, there are things we just don’t know until we know. If you want to see what lies at the end of this road you’re on, then start walking.

A major celestial shift occurs on June 9 as your ruling planet enters Cancer on the same day that the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. Emotions will be more tangible than usual today. Jupiter’s placement in sensitive, intuitive Cancer helps you use your feelings to your advantage. Don’t get so caught up in chasing down trophies and trinkets that you forget to use the tools already at your disposal. Your sensitive side doesn’t have to be hidden away for intimate moments between lovers or times of tremendous emotional stress. Your sentiments to perceive others more clearly, set healthy boundaries to protect your well-being, and carve a path that leads to what makes your heart truly happy.

This month’s full Moon reaches its most powerful phase under your celestial domain on June 11, increasing its effects on your daily life. The Moon’s placement in your native Sagittarius sets the stage for chasing down goals and getting a better understanding of what it is you want out of life. Use this energy to your benefit by taking actionable steps toward your goals and desires. Many, many small steps still get you to the same place as a few giant leaps will. One approach obviously requires patience, but that’s not a bad virtue to sharpen while you’re on your way. Challenge yourself to take one or two manageable steps in the direction of your dreams. Your future self will be grateful for the leg up.

Remember that progress is not linear, Sagittarius. On June 15, a tense square between Jupiter and Saturn hints at a string of bad luck or misfortune. Roll with the punches as best you can, and try to keep your eyes on the bigger picture. You can’t let every bump in the road convince you to pull over to the shoulder. You’ll never get to where you want to go. A trine between Jupiter and the waning gibbous Moon the following day encourages you to let go of what isn’t working. Stop trying to fight against the inevitable. By June 18, the Sun forms a positive sextile with Chiron. This helps you appreciate how much easier life is without these burdens on your shoulders. A square between Jupiter and Neptune on June 19 serves as a cosmic wake-up call, ripping off our rose-colored glasses so that we can see reality clearly.

The Sun’s transition into Cancer marks the start of this celestial season on June 21. Shortly thereafter, on June 24, the Sun conjoins with your ruling planet under this highly emotional sign. All the struggle and strife of the past few weeks are about to pay off, Sagittarius. Hold strong until that happens. The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Cancer the following day. Under this shadowy lunar phase, try to avoid taking on additional responsibilities and obligations.

Give yourself time to process and address what’s on your plate right now first. Jupiter’s conjunction with the new Moon is a reassuring nudge that slowing down is the right call. There will be time for work in the future. But right now is not that time. Your cosmic forecast ends with a favorable sextile between Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon on June 29, gearing you up for more action in the month ahead.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.