Saint Fiacre Recipe

“This cocktail is named after the patron saint of gardening and medicinal herbs, so bartenders owe him some kind of debt. He’s also considered the patron of venereal diseases.”

Servings: 1

Prep: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

for the thyme-infused honey:

8 ounces|227 grams organic honey

1 bunch freshly picked thyme, rinsed and patted dry with a towel

for the Saint Fiacre:

2 ounces|60 ml Ilegal Mezcal (Or any brand you like. I chose Ilegal because it is more herbaceous and agave-forward, with very light smoke)

¾ ounces|20 ml thyme-infused honey (see below)

¾ ounces|20 ml freshly-squeezed lime juice

½ ounce|15 ml Gran Classico Bitter fresh herbs, for garnish

Directions

First, make the thyme-infused honey. I used a mixture of winter thyme and lemon thyme from the MUNCHIES garden. Steep the thyme in 4 ounces|113 ml hot water and infuse for 5 minutes. Strain out the herbs and mix in the honey until it is fully dissolved. (Warming the honey will make it integrate more quickly). Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh herbs (I used pineapple sage from the MUNCHIES garden.)

