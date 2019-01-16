Salt Cod and Artichoke Risotto Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the vegetable broth:

1 yellow onion, halved

2 whole cloves

4 carrots, halved

2 ribs celery, halved

1 potato, peeled and roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

kosher salt, to taste

for the risotto:

4 artichokes

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups|280 grams carnaroli or arborio rice

6 cups|1 ½ liters vegetable broth

10 ounces|300 gram skinless salt cod, soaked overnight

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the vegetable broth: Stick one clove into each half of the onion and add it to a large saucepan along with the carrots, celery, potato, bay leaf, and 3 liters of water. Bring to a simmer over medium and cook for 45 minutes. Strain, then season with salt. Makes 10 cups. Prepare the artichokes: Remove the tough, dark, outer leaves from the artichokes until the remaining leaves are half yellow, half light green. Cut away the woodiest part of the stem end and the top 1 ½ inches of every artichoke. If there are any purple inner leaves, cut them out, too. You may need to remove more in order rot cut away everything fibrous. It might seem like you’re trimming a lot, but remove more than you think you should, because the last thing you want is to bite into a fibrous or bitter bite at the table. Use a sharp paring knife of a vegetable peeler to remove the tough outer peel on the stem and at the base of the heart, until you reach the pale yellow inner layers. As you clean them, place the artichokes in a bowl of water with the vinegar, which will help keep them from oxidizing, which makes them turn brown. Cut the artichokes in half. Use a teaspoon to carefully scoop out the choke, or fuzzy center, then return the artichokes to the acidulated water. Make the risotto: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the rice and toss to coat, then stir in the broth. After 5 minutes, add in the artichokes. Cook, stirring, 5 minutes longer, then stir in the cod. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the butter to serve.

