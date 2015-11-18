Sam Hain Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
Total time: 1 minute
Ingredients
for the pumpkin syrup:
4 cups|946 ml water
2 cups (1-inch-by-1-inch) cubed pumpkin
.25 ounce|7 grams ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon whole allspice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
demerara sugar
for the Sam Hain:
1 ounce|28 grams Lairds Bottled in Bond
1 ounce|28 grams Pierre Ferrand Ambre
.25 ounce|7 grams pumpkin syrup
1 dash Fee’s aromatic bitters
1 dash Jerry Thomas bitters
Directions
- For the pumpkin syrup, add all ingredients to a large pot. Bring to a slow boil for approximately 15 minutes, then a hard boil for 3 to 5 minutes. Make sure pumpkin is thoroughly cooked. Texture should be soft and a little mushy. Strain. Match remaining liquid with equal volume of Demarara sugar. Heat and mix well.
- For the cocktail, add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and stir. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a flamed orange twist.
