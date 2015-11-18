Sam Hain Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute

Total time: 1 minute

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the pumpkin syrup:

4 cups|946 ml water

2 cups (1-inch-by-1-inch) cubed pumpkin

.25 ounce|7 grams ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon whole allspice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

demerara sugar

for the Sam Hain:

1 ounce|28 grams Lairds Bottled in Bond

1 ounce|28 grams Pierre Ferrand Ambre

.25 ounce|7 grams pumpkin syrup

1 dash Fee’s aromatic bitters

1 dash Jerry Thomas bitters

Directions

For the pumpkin syrup, add all ingredients to a large pot. Bring to a slow boil for approximately 15 minutes, then a hard boil for 3 to 5 minutes. Make sure pumpkin is thoroughly cooked. Texture should be soft and a little mushy. Strain. Match remaining liquid with equal volume of Demarara sugar. Heat and mix well. For the cocktail, add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and stir. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a flamed orange twist.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.