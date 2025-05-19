Get a New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $170 Off With This Memorial Day Deal

You can score a Galaxy S25 Edge for free if you preorder with AT&T and trade in an eligible device by May 30. But what if you don’t want to sign up with AT&T, or you don’t have anything eligible to trade in?

You aren’t left in the dust with no deal to show for it, because Amazon and Samsung both are offering $170 off, which is nuts considering that the Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s newest device and hasn’t even been released yet. Amazon is also throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card if you order from them.

You won’t have to wait long. The Galaxy S25 Edge releases to customers on Friday, May 30, only a few days after Memorial Day. Order now, and you’ll have it in your hands before Memorial Day week is over.

samsung’s newest galaxy

As if Samsung’s marketing hasn’t clued you in, nor the device’s name, the Galaxy S25 Edge is all about how thin the device is. The standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ measure 7.2mm and 7.3mm, respectively. The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick.

Just 1.4mm or 1.5mm may seem like a small difference, but on a phone it’s noticeable. It’s also more difficult for a manufacturer to pack all the usual smartphone bits into a tighter package, and so the Galaxy S25 Edge’s retail price is $1,270, compared to the Galaxy S25’s $800 and Galaxy S25+’s $1,000.

Given how badly Samsung wants the Galaxy S25 Edge’s upcoming competitor, the Apple iPhone 17 Air, it’s not a huge surprise that Samsung is trying to wrest back control of the public’s attention. Still, it’s surprising to see them knock $170 off the price before it even launches. There’s quite a lot of buzz surrounding this device, even without a deal looming.

You can grab the $170-off deal for a Galaxy S25 Edge in any color you want: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue. I have no idea how long this deal will last, but keeping in mind that the AT&T deal is over on May 30, I’d imagine the clock is ticking on this deal, too.