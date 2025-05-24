For Under $1K, You Could Be Watching This Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

Nothing says “I’m ready for summer” like buying a big-ass TV and planting yourself in front of it. What? Oh sure, you should get outside and read in the park, go hike, and walk a dog (your dog, a stranger’s dog, any dog) , but all the best television shows get their new seasons during the warm summer months, too, and you need something to watch while you’re resting your aching feet between outdoor excursions.

One of the best TVs on the market is the Samsung QN90D QLED 4K TV, and right now you can snag the 50″ version for $898, down $500 off its retail price of $1,398. Forget pronouncing it in normal conversation and not sounding like a Texas Instruments scientific calculator that’s having the electronic version of an aneurism. Just wow everybody into silence with the picture quality.

excellent image quality, Many Sizes

Samsung famously doesn’t support Dolby Vision, and the QN90D is no different. You still get support for HDR+, Dolby Atmos, and 4K resolution. Using AI, the Samsung QN90D can even upscale non-4K content to 4K.

Thrilled with the idea of snagging a premium Samsung TV but not satisfied with the 50″ screen? All screen sizes of the QN90D are on sale right now. There’s a 43″ TV, 55″ TV, 65″ TV, 75″ TV, and 85″ TV. All are roughly 20 to 40 percent off, depending on the size.

Samsung QN90D QLED 4K TV – Credit: Samsung

Only the mysterious 98″ TV has its price hidden until you place it in your cart. Don’t get your hopes up that it’ll be on a big-enough sale for it to be plausible for anyone who doesn’t regularly fly first-class. Stick with the 85″ version. It’s a much better value if you have to go that big.

But then the vast majority of people will be best off with a TV under 65″. It’s possible to go too big in a normal-sized room.