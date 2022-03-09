Satellite Images Begin to Show Scale of Destruction in Ukraine

Newly released high-quality satellite images show the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the recent invasion and bombing campaign by the Russian military.

Image: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

Mariupol has been under siege for days, and continues to face an onslaught of artillery fire. On Tuesday Ukrainian authorities said the Russian military also shelled a humanitarian corridor that was designed to let civilians safely evacuate.

The images showing the destruction were taken at 10:16 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Stephen Wood, senior director of Maxar News Bureau, said in an email. Later in the day, the Russian military struck a childrens hospital in Mariupol. In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said children were buried under the rubble.