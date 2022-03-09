Satellite Images Begin to Show Scale of Destruction in Ukraine

Newly released high-quality satellite images show the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the recent invasion and bombing campaign by the Russian military.
Mariupol has been under siege for days, and continues to face an onslaught of artillery fire. On Tuesday Ukrainian authorities said the Russian military also shelled a humanitarian corridor that was designed to let civilians safely evacuate.
Videos by VICE
The images showing the destruction were taken at 10:16 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Stephen Wood, senior director of Maxar News Bureau, said in an email. Later in the day, the Russian military struck a childrens hospital in Mariupol. In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said children were buried under the rubble.