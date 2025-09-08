Scientists Are Turning Sperm Cells into Trackable Microbots

Researchers have created steerable microrobots made from bull sperm cells. They were coated in magnetic nanoparticles and then piloted through a 3D printed replica of a female reproductive system.

The craziest part? It actually worked.

As reported by Live Science, this cyborg sperm tech was birthed by Islam Khalil and his team at the University of Twente in the Netherlands. They are apparently on a mission to turn the human body into a racetrack for microscopic cybernetic drones.

Their latest paper details how they used external magnetic fields to pilot these robo-swimmers through a life-sized, 3D-printed replica of the female reproductive system. You’re probably wondering, “Why, oh dear God in heaven, why, oh why will no one stop the horrors? Oh, God, why?”

Khalil and his crew had already experimented with magnetic sperm bots back in 2020. This time around, they enhanced the iron oxide coating for improved steering and tracking—all while also avoiding toxicity to human uterine cells.

After 72 hours of exposure, the bots didn’t kill the cells.

The bots can even be tracked in real time using X-rays, something you absolutely can’t do with natural sperm… unless you’re into very illegal and unsafe levels of radiation. This X-ray visibility could be a game-changer for fertility research, helping scientists finally understand why some sperm make it to the egg while others get lost like drunks in a labyrinth.

If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably wondering, “Why, oh dear God in heaven, why, oh why will no one stop the horrors? Oh, God, why?”

No, it’s not because they are training robotic sperm to kill people from the inside (though that development is probably going to be looked into by the Pentagon in due time). It’s because microbots might be the future of medicine.

These sperm bots could one day deliver drugs with sniper-like precision to hard-to-reach areas like the fallopian tubes or uterus, potentially revolutionizing treatment for uterine cancer, fibroids, or infertility.

There won’t be any naturally born human-robot hybrid babies anytime soon. Still, perhaps we will find a new, innovative, and only slightly disturbing way to ensure we live happier, healthier lives.