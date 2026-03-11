Scientists Say Doing This More Often Will Make You Happier

All of those grudges you’re holding are rotting you from the inside out. That’s not opinion; that’s according to scientific research.

A massive new global study published in npj Mental Health Research found that letting go of your grudges and resentments and feuds in choosing instead to forgive, even just a little bit, provides a meaningful, measurable improvement to a person’s overall well-being.

Researchers examined the psychological concept of dispositional forgivingness, which refers to a general tendency to forgive people across a variety of situations. Instead of studying the one-off effects of forgiveness, scientists wanted to know whether people who are more forgiving actually live better lives.

They analyzed data from the Global Flourishing Study, a survey of 207,919 people across 23 countries. Participants first reported how often they forgave people who had hurt them. About a year later, they completed another survey measuring 56 well-being outcomes across eight areas of life, including psychological health, social relationships, physical health, and economic stability.

The results showed a small but consistent pattern: people who tended to forgive others reported slightly better well-being one year later across a variety of categories. The strongest links appeared in psychological and social settings. People who were more forgiving were more likely to feel optimistic and to be filled with a sense of purpose, as their lives were brimming with relationships they found satisfying.

Forgiveness also strongly correlated with other positive traits, such as gratitude and prosocial behavior, all of which involve voluntary actions that help others or contribute something positive to the world.

Turns out, not living your life like a rotted monster has its benefits, as people who let go of resentments tend to lean toward cooperation and kindness.

As for whether being a forgiving person led to benefits in other aspects of life, the researchers didn’t find much connection between forgiveness and exercise frequency or financial security. Being a forgiving person, for instance, won’t improve your physical health. But your soul? Or whatever nebulous concept of the human spirit you have, whether it be mystical or scientific, is vastly improved when you are a bit more forgiving of others.