Scorpio, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For dynamic, mysterious, and intuitive Scorpio: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

This month brings about tangible changes for your sign specifically, as your ruling planet shifts into its retrograde period on May 4. As the only sign in the Zodiac governed by this faraway planet, you are likely to feel this regressive shift more strongly than others. Pluto’s influence is primarily over the subconscious, societal, and transformative. When this dwarf planet shifts retrograde, the cosmos often forces us to reconcile the darkest, most shadowy parts of ourselves. Secret desires, hidden fears, and deeply rooted dreams bubble up to the surface. This process can be equal parts liberating and terrifying. Give yourself grace to experience all of these feelings without worrying about defining them too strongly.

Pluto’s shift to retrograde is preceded by a direct opposition of the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet. This lunar phase encourages planning and preparation for what’s to come. Its celestial standoff with Pluto suggests unexpected changes are on the horizon. By nature, these mishaps and directional shifts are impossible to plan for—at least specifically. Instead, focus on reinforcing your values and principles. These can serve as guideposts when the waters get murky and difficult to navigate. You don’t need to be able to control every possible outcome you might confront walking down your life path. You only need to know how to control yourself: your emotions, reactions, and the processing of both.

On May 8, the waxing gibbous forms a harmonious trine with Pluto. Typically, the waxing gibbous Moon raises more conflict than other stages of the lunar cycle, as it forces us to consider what is and isn’t working in our lives. Now is the time to release burdens from your shoulders, Scorpio. Even habits and behaviors that feel good aren’t necessarily beneficial to us. Look deeply within yourself. Chances are, you know what needs to change to feel more confident and secure. The only reason you’ve been dancing around the solutions is because you’re not a fan of what they are. The waxing gibbous Moon helps ease some of this initial discomfort, pushing you closer toward the actualization of your success and prosperity.

Shortly after, on May 10, the waxing gibbous Moon shifts into your celestial domain as it forms an arduous square with Pluto. Once again, the cosmos invites you to carefully inspect the wants and wishes of your shadow self. No matter how we try to suppress our subconscious minds, these perspectives find a way to bleed into the conscious present. This will be especially true on May 12, when the Moon reaches its peak strength in your celestial domain. Full Moons are always powerful events. But in your sign, this lunar peak becomes especially intense.

The full Moon in Scorpio offers plenty of opportunities to pull your hidden fears and desires into the light. Honoring your true self means honoring all the parts of you, not just the parts that you think fit into society’s mold for you. You owe it to yourself to be brave enough to pursue what makes you happy, Scorpio. There will always be dissension and judgment from others. Rather than waiting for these criticisms to stop, the stars urge you to keep pushing forward despite them. You only have one life to live, and you need to be the one who determines how you live it. You mustn’t rely on others to forge your life’s purpose for you. Take the reins.

The following week, the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Pluto on May 18. Power struggles in intimate relationships might follow. Be wary of feelings of jealousy or insecurity during this time. As real and alarming as these emotions might appear to you, their severity isn’t necessarily a reflection of their accuracy. Take a moment to consider all sides of a story before settling on the side you prefer. Remember that relationships are a team effort. Few things can kill a connection as quickly as competition, whether real or perceived. Staying open and vulnerable can help you avoid some of the more severe consequences of placing yourself in a metaphorical race with the people who love you.

Gemini season begins on May 20 as the Sun crosses over into this air-ruled domain, bringing with it a greater sense of flexibility, social energy, and versatility. Prepare for the cosmos to offer up chances to test your malleability. New ideas are likely to flow in and challenge old thought patterns. Changes in your environment are also liable to take root. While this can certainly look like the addition of people, ideas, or interests in your life, this seasonal shift can manifest through subtraction as well. After all, we must get rid of the old to make room for the new. The universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow, and so do you, stargazer.

On May 24, your ruling planet moves into a harmonious trine with the Sun. This powerful alignment opens the door for significant positive change. Keep yourself open to these possibilities as they arise, Scorpio. Now is not the time to hide behind your armor, which, despite what your pride might tell you, isn’t as protective as you might think. Stagnating behind this shield is just as disastrous a fate as getting harmed without it. But at least in the latter scenario, you have the potential to learn and grow. The former scenario offers no such promise. Surely, you don’t need the cosmos to tell you which is the more productive path to take.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Gemini on May 27, the same day that Mercury forms a trine with Pluto. This is a match (literally) made in heaven. Mercury’s communicative power helps increase mental clarity and expressiveness, which will lend itself nicely to the introspection and reflection called for by the new Moon. Take some time to evaluate how you communicate with others and receive information from them in return. To fully appreciate the transitions the cosmos has to offer you, you must first become deeply acquainted with your shadow self as it exists in this moment. How will you get from point A to point B if you don’t know where, exactly, point A lies?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.